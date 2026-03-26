Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DLMAF. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Dollarama to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Dollarama Price Performance

DLMAF stock opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Dollarama has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $160.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion and a PE ratio of 147.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.93.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 96.58%.

More Dollarama News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollarama this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several major firms upgraded Dollarama to “strong?buy” (Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, TD Securities, National Bank Financial and Jefferies), providing near?term buying support and signaling renewed analyst conviction. Zacks.com TickerReport: Jefferies Upgrade

Several major firms upgraded Dollarama to “strong?buy” (Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, TD Securities, National Bank Financial and Jefferies), providing near?term buying support and signaling renewed analyst conviction. Positive Sentiment: Dollarama reported Q4 results that hit EPS expectations ($1.03) and showed double?digit sales growth and plans to open more stores in Canada — positive for medium?term revenue expansion despite a minor revenue miss. MarketBeat: Earnings MSN: Sales & Stores

Dollarama reported Q4 results that hit EPS expectations ($1.03) and showed double?digit sales growth and plans to open more stores in Canada — positive for medium?term revenue expansion despite a minor revenue miss. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate release: Dollarama published its fourth?quarter and fiscal 2026 results and issued Fiscal 2027 guidance (details in the PR Newswire release). This is the primary source for management’s outlook and segment reporting. PR Newswire

Corporate release: Dollarama published its fourth?quarter and fiscal 2026 results and issued Fiscal 2027 guidance (details in the PR Newswire release). This is the primary source for management’s outlook and segment reporting. Negative Sentiment: On March 24 shares fell more than 7% after management set Fiscal 2027 comparable?store sales growth at 3%–4%, below analyst consensus — a sign of softer demand as consumers stay selective amid inflation and labor weakness. That guidance is the main near?term negative driver. ProactiveInvestors: Shares Drop on Forecast Miss

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates as a leading Canadian dollar store chain, offering a variety of everyday consumer goods at fixed price points. The company’s retail format emphasizes value and convenience, providing a one-stop shopping experience for cost-conscious customers. Merchandise spans multiple categories, including household items, food and consumables, health and beauty products, stationery, seasonal and party supplies, and toys.

Founded in 1992 by Laurent “Larry” Rossy, Dollarama opened its first location in Montreal, Quebec.

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