FY2026 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks Lifted by Analyst

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arista Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the technology company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ FY2027 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

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Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:ANET opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.83 and a 200-day moving average of $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $54,041.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,283.74. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,632 shares of company stock valued at $26,936,324. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Up Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $5,135,000. Stance Capital LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

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Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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