FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:CPKF Raised by Analyst

Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Heffron now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

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Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.55. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $152.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.25.

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Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc is the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank, a Virginia?chartered community bank. The company operates as a locally focused financial institution, offering a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Chesapeake Bank, it aims to deliver customer?centric solutions while supporting economic growth in its communities.

Chesapeake Financial Shares’ primary business activities include retail and commercial banking.

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