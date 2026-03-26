Chesnara (LON:CSN) Insider Sells £43,925.50 in Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Tom Howard sold 14,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295, for a total value of £43,925.50.

Chesnara Stock Down 0.3%

LON CSN opened at GBX 290.50 on Thursday. Chesnara plc has a 12-month low of GBX 238 and a 12-month high of GBX 335. The company has a market capitalization of £670.85 million, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 290.53.

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Chesnara (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (5.05) EPS for the quarter. Chesnara had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesnara plc will post 25.3183154 EPS for the current year.

About Chesnara

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

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