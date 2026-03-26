FY2027 EPS Forecast for Valero Energy Increased by Analyst

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $13.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.59. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share.

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Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.53.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $234.47 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 235,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 685,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,543,000 after purchasing an additional 158,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 8,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.69, for a total value of $1,892,331.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,080.98. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.83%.

Valero Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Valero Energy Company Profile

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Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Further Reading

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