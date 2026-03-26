Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:RY FY2026 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the financial services provider will earn $15.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.68. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2027 earnings at $17.22 EPS.

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A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$244.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$217.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$242.00 to C$247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$244.58.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:RY opened at C$224.51 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$151.25 and a 52 week high of C$240.34. The firm has a market cap of C$313.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$229.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$219.57.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported C$4.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.88%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

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Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.

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