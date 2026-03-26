23,400 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 153.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,170,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,751,000 after buying an additional 1,918,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,351,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,341,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 905,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 844,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Cousins Properties by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,759,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,881,000 after acquiring an additional 797,822 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $255.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 533.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on Cousins Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 target price on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial set a $27.00 price target on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

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Cousins Properties Company Profile

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Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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