Pensionfund Sabic Invests $816,000 in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Pensionfund PDN bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 671,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 106,783 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CFO Robert Webb Salisbury sold 5,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $186,529.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,922.80. This trade represents a 41.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Joseph Peil sold 19,657 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $630,989.70. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,452.50. This trade represents a 20.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPRT. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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