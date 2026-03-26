Pensionfund Sabic Purchases New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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