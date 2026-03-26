Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,602 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the February 26th total of 5,788 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,909 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Olympus Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Olympus stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. Olympus has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Get Olympus alerts:

About Olympus

(Get Free Report)

Olympus Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer specializing in precision technology for the medical, scientific and industrial markets. Established in 1919, the company has built an international reputation for optical and digital imaging solutions that encompass endoscopic systems, microscopes, cameras and related accessories. Olympus leverages its expertise in optics, mechanics and electronics to develop instruments designed to advance diagnostics and scientific discovery.

In the healthcare sector, Olympus is best known for its endoscopy products and therapeutic solutions that support minimally invasive procedures in gastroenterology, pulmonology and urology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.