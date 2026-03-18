Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as low as $0.3935. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 1,938,992 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCT

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $137,855.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation will post -12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in originating and acquiring first-lien mortgage loans on non-owner-occupied residential properties in the United States. The company focuses on providing capital to real estate investors and rental homeowners, offering financing solutions tailored to single-family homes, small multifamily properties and other residential real estate investments. Its business model centers on underwriting, closing and servicing mortgage loans that help facilitate real estate acquisitions, refinancings and portfolio expansions for its clients.

The company’s loan portfolio is diversified across key U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.