Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.42 and traded as low as C$11.41. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at C$11.50, with a volume of 55,273 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.69.

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Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62. The company has a market cap of C$632.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.23.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 76.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR will post 1.0136327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust focused on investing in high-quality Canadian automotive properties tenanted by automotive dealership groups and automotive brands ranging from mass-market to ultra-luxury. The company holds a portfolio of best-in-class properties located in strategic Canadian urban markets across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Quebec. The primary objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, sustainable and growing cash distributions, and to enhance and expand the REIT’s asset portfolio to maximize Unitholder value.

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