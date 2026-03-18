ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.33 and traded as high as GBX 60. ProVen VCT shares last traded at GBX 57, with a volume of 64,724 shares traded.

ProVen VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £164.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.64.

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ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. ProVen VCT had a net margin of 73.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

ProVen VCT Company Profile

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth stage investment,expansion and management buyouts. The fund invests in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments. It invests in unquoted and AIM-listed companies and SMEs based in United Kingdom.

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