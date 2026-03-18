Insider Selling: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells 25,718 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Charlie Kawwas sold 25,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.10, for a total transaction of $8,386,639.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,091,266.20. This represents a 18.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,380,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,828,028. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.06. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

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Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,396,634,000 after buying an additional 1,548,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,607,500,000 after buying an additional 2,491,644 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,252,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.30.

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Broadcom Company Profile

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Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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