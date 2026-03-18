National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) & QMMM (NASDAQ:QMMM) Critical Comparison

QMMM (NASDAQ:QMMM – Get Free Report) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

QMMM has a beta of 31.02, indicating that its stock price is 3,002% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QMMM 1 0 0 0 1.00 National CineMedia 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QMMM and National CineMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

National CineMedia has a consensus price target of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 60.45%. Given National CineMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than QMMM.

Profitability

This table compares QMMM and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QMMM N/A N/A N/A National CineMedia -4.32% -2.29% -1.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QMMM and National CineMedia”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QMMM $2.70 million 2,529.95 -$1.58 million N/A N/A National CineMedia $243.20 million 1.28 -$10.60 million ($0.10) -33.50

QMMM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National CineMedia.

About QMMM

(Get Free Report)

QMMM Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of digital advertising services. It offers interactive design, animation, art-tech and virtual technologies used in commercial campaigns. It has worked with domestic and international banks, real estate developers, amusement parks, international athletic apparel, footwear brands, luxury cosmetic products, and international brands. The company was founded by Bun Kwai on July 29, 2022 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

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