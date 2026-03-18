Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) CEO Michael Frankel Sells 23,132 Shares

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Frankel sold 23,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $816,328.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 560,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,776,727.74. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,886. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

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Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.03%.Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 202.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $1,879,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,111,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 89,903 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 649,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48,187 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

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Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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