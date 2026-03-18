Conduit (LON:CRE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.63 and traded as high as GBX 438. Conduit shares last traded at GBX 433, with a volume of 658,986 shares trading hands.

Conduit Trading Down 1.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 404.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 363.13. The company has a current ratio of 443.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £662.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.61.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conduit news, insider Ken Randall sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427, for a total transaction of £234,850. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Re is a Bermuda-based multi-line reinsurance business with global reach. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited. The outlook assigned to these ratings is positive.

Conduit Holdings Limited is the ultimate parent of Conduit Re and is listed on the London Stock Exchange

Further Reading

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