Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson Sells 21,371 Shares

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Johnson sold 21,371 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $29,064.56. Following the sale, the director owned 4,127,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,140.24. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Michael Johnson sold 65,510 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $83,197.70.

Flux Power Stock Performance

Shares of FLUX stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 173,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.54. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Flux Power by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FLUX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FLUX

About Flux Power

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Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery systems tailored for industrial and material-handling applications. The company develops modular battery packs, battery management systems and related charging solutions that deliver high performance, extended runtimes and rapid recharge cycles. Flux Power’s technology is engineered to withstand the demanding environments of warehouses, manufacturing facilities, airports and port terminals, offering a zero-emission alternative to traditional lead-acid batteries.

Among its core offerings, Flux Power provides plug-and-play lithium-ion battery packs, battery management electronics and telematics software that enable real-time monitoring of state of charge, health metrics and energy usage.

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