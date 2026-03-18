Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

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Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

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Meyer Burger Technology AG is a Switzerland?based company specializing in the development and production of advanced photovoltaic equipment and solar modules. The company’s core business revolves around supplying manufacturing systems for the solar industry, including technologies for wafer slicing, cell structuring, coating, and module assembly. Meyer Burger’s product portfolio also extends to turnkey production lines, performance optimization solutions and after?sales services, catering to both equipment manufacturers and solar panel producers worldwide.

In recent years, Meyer Burger has expanded its activities beyond equipment supply by establishing its own module production facilities.

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