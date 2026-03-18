Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider S. Ram Velaga Sells 38,841 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

S. Ram Velaga also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, S. Ram Velaga sold 25,538 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.10, for a total value of $8,327,941.80.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,380,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,828,028. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.30.

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About Broadcom

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Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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