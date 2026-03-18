Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and traded as low as $2.27. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

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About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

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Kimberly-Clark de México, SAB. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) is a leading manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products in Mexico. As a subsidiary of US-based Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the company develops, produces and markets a broad spectrum of paper-based offerings aimed at both household and professional consumers. Its portfolio includes flagship brands such as Huggies disposable diapers, Kleenex facial tissues, Scott toilet paper and Kotex feminine hygiene products.

Established in the early 1930s, Kimberly-Clark de México has expanded its manufacturing capabilities to a network of plants strategically located across the country.

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