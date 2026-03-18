ArcLight Clean Transition (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) Trading Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 88,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

ArcLight Clean Transition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

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About ArcLight Clean Transition

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ArcLight Clean Transition Inc is a special purpose acquisition company formed in June 2021 for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses in the energy transition sector. The company’s sponsor, ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC, brings decades of experience in energy and infrastructure investing. ArcLight Clean Transition units trade on the OTC Markets under the ticker ACTCU.

The company’s primary activity is to identify, acquire and operate businesses focused on clean energy and decarbonization.

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