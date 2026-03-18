Christian Kleinerman Sells 2,986 Shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $523,565.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 496,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,977,757.68. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 550 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $100,342.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,100.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $1,970,900.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $2,199,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 4,755 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $1,066,546.50.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,027. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.60. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 29.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $245.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake announced Project SnowWork, a research?preview autonomous enterprise AI platform that executes multi?step tasks from conversational prompts — a strategic push from insights to execution that could expand product uptake and monetization of agentic AI capabilities. Snowflake Launches Project SnowWork

Snowflake announced Project SnowWork, a research?preview autonomous enterprise AI platform that executes multi?step tasks from conversational prompts — a strategic push from insights to execution that could expand product uptake and monetization of agentic AI capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights the autonomous AI layer as differentiated product innovation (agentic AI that “does the work”), which supports Snowflake’s narrative of expanding AI features and partner integrations. Infoworld: Snowflake’s new autonomous AI layer

Coverage highlights the autonomous AI layer as differentiated product innovation (agentic AI that “does the work”), which supports Snowflake’s narrative of expanding AI features and partner integrations. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and $275 price target after an investor meeting, signaling continued analyst conviction that Snowflake can grow despite sector headwinds. Bank of America reiterates Buy

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and $275 price target after an investor meeting, signaling continued analyst conviction that Snowflake can grow despite sector headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary reiterates Snowflake’s solid Q4/product momentum (?30% revenue growth, expanded AI features), but some analysts remain cautious about valuation and competitive pressure from Databricks. Revenue beats; mixed analyst views

Recent commentary reiterates Snowflake’s solid Q4/product momentum (?30% revenue growth, expanded AI features), but some analysts remain cautious about valuation and competitive pressure from Databricks. Neutral Sentiment: Company executives discussed Project SnowWork on NYSE media, giving investors more color on capabilities and go?to?market plans — useful for judging adoption timing but not an immediate revenue inflection. NYSE interview on Project SnowWork

Company executives discussed Project SnowWork on NYSE media, giving investors more color on capabilities and go?to?market plans — useful for judging adoption timing but not an immediate revenue inflection. Negative Sentiment: Numerous law firms issued class?action notices and investor alerts related to purchases between June 27, 2023 and Feb 28, 2024, with an April 27, 2026 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status — a wave of litigation headlines that can pressure the stock, increase legal costs, and create uncertainty. GlobeNewswire: Investor Alert (RGRD Law)

Numerous law firms issued class?action notices and investor alerts related to purchases between June 27, 2023 and Feb 28, 2024, with an April 27, 2026 deadline to seek lead?plaintiff status — a wave of litigation headlines that can pressure the stock, increase legal costs, and create uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: The litigation notices are broad and repeated by multiple firms (Robbins LLP, Levi & Korsinsky, Pomerantz, Rosen, etc.), amplifying media coverage and short?term investor concern. PR Newswire: Robbins LLP notice

Snowflake Company Profile

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Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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