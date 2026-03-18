Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.35. 19,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 44,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

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Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: BHFAM) is a U.S.-based provider of life insurance and annuity products designed to help individuals and families pursue long-term financial security. The company offers a range of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities, term and permanent life insurance policies, and related income protection solutions. Through its product portfolio, Brighthouse Financial seeks to address the retirement income needs of its clients and deliver predictable cash flows over time.

Established as an independent public company in August 2017 following a spin-off from MetLife, Brighthouse Financial has focused on streamlining operations and narrowing its business scope to core retirement and protection offerings.

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