BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWP) Shares Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.78 and last traded at C$19.76. Approximately 21,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 25,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.52.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.22.

About BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of dividend paying European companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold the equity securities of dividend paying European companies. Securities will be selected using a rules based methodology that considers dividend growth, yield, and payout ratio. Securities will also be subject to a screening process to ensure sufficient liquidity.

Further Reading

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