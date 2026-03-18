HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Trading Up 12.1% – Time to Buy?

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.7850.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HELLENiQ ENERGY to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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HELLENiQ ENERGY Price Performance

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

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HELLENiQ ENERGY Public Limited Company, formerly known as Hellenic Petroleum, is a leading integrated energy group in Southeast Europe. The company’s core activities span crude oil refining, supply, trading, petrochemicals and energy production. With operations rooted in Greece, HELLENiQ ENERGY serves both domestic and regional markets through a network of refineries, import terminals and marketing subsidiaries.

The refining segment comprises three major facilities located in Elefsina, Thessaloniki and Aspropyrgos, which together process crude oil into a wide range of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and bitumen.

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