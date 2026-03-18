Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI – Get Free Report) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 2,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34.

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Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 ( NASDAQ:GECCI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 116,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Great Elm Capital Corp is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing customized debt financing solutions to privately held, lower-middle market companies across North America. Its investment strategy emphasizes senior secured loans and structured credit instruments designed to meet the unique capital needs of growing businesses.

The 8.50% Notes due 2029 form an integral part of Great Elm Capital’s capital structure, offering long-term funding that supports its portfolio of credit investments.

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