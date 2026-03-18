Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI – Get Free Report) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 2,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029
Great Elm Capital Corp is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing customized debt financing solutions to privately held, lower-middle market companies across North America. Its investment strategy emphasizes senior secured loans and structured credit instruments designed to meet the unique capital needs of growing businesses.
The 8.50% Notes due 2029 form an integral part of Great Elm Capital’s capital structure, offering long-term funding that supports its portfolio of credit investments.
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