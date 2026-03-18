Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.8096 and last traded at $8.8096. Approximately 1,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.7740.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama. The company was formerly known as Polaris Infrastructure Inc and changed its name to Polaris Renewable Energy Inc in July 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.