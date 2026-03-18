Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. 17,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Jardine Strategic Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40.

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About Jardine Strategic

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Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS: JSHLY) is an investment holding company that maintains a diversified portfolio of long-term interests in operating businesses across Asia. The company’s activities center on managing equity stakes in a range of industries, providing capital allocation, strategic oversight and governance to its subsidiaries and associates rather than producing consumer-facing products under its own name.

Its portfolio exposure typically spans property and real estate-related businesses, retail and consumer services, motor vehicle and engineering interests, as well as financial and support services.

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