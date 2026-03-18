E.Merge Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ETACU) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

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E.Merge Technology Acquisition Company Profile

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E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) organized under Delaware law with the objective of identifying, acquiring and merging with a technology-focused business. As a blank?check vehicle, it aims to leverage public market capital to complete a business combination within a 24?month timeframe, subject to shareholder approval.

The company completed its initial public offering in October 2020 and holds the proceeds in a trust account while it evaluates potential targets.

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