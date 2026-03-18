Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.3435 and last traded at $1.3435. 1,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.3470.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

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