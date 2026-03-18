Comparing Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and MKDWELL Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of MKDWELL Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of MKDWELL Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MKDWELL Tech has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daikin Industries has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MKDWELL Tech and Daikin Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKDWELL Tech $2.55 million 3.09 -$2.52 million N/A N/A Daikin Industries $31.21 billion 1.13 $1.75 billion $0.62 19.40

Daikin Industries has higher revenue and earnings than MKDWELL Tech.

Profitability

This table compares MKDWELL Tech and Daikin Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKDWELL Tech N/A N/A N/A Daikin Industries 5.69% 9.00% 5.07%

Summary

Daikin Industries beats MKDWELL Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MKDWELL Tech

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MKDWELL Tech Inc. is an automotive electronics manufacturer. MKDWELL Tech Inc., formerly known as Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in New York.

About Daikin Industries

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Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company’s chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

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