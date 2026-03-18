Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $178.3001 and last traded at $178.3001. 2,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDMHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Stedim Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Up 1.4%

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.72.

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Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (OTCMKTS: SDMHF) is a global provider of bioprocessing equipment and services for the biopharmaceutical industry. The company develops and manufactures technologies that support the development and production of vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins and cell? and gene?based therapies. Its solutions address both upstream processes—such as cell cultivation and fermentation—and downstream processes, including filtration, centrifugation and chromatography.

Key product offerings include single?use bioreactors and mixers, modular filtration assemblies, prepacked chromatography columns, and a wide range of cell culture media and buffer systems.

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