Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.31 and last traded at GBX 6.40. Approximately 1,553,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,505,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Monday, January 19th.

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Ferro-Alloy Resources Trading Down 4.0%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -535.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.41. The stock has a market cap of £33.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

(Get Free Report)

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

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