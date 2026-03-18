Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.31 and last traded at GBX 6.40. Approximately 1,553,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,505,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Monday, January 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ferro-Alloy Resources
Ferro-Alloy Resources Trading Down 4.0%
Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.
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