Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Shares Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 5,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 33,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Locafy Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

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About Locafy

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Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) is a technology company that offers a cloud-based software platform designed to streamline and automate local search marketing for multi-location businesses. Through its SaaS solution, Locafy enables brands to create, manage and optimize location-specific web pages and digital assets at scale, ensuring consistent and accurate information across search engines and online directories.

The Locafy platform leverages machine learning and automation to generate on-page SEO content, manage business listings and track local search performance.

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