GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.94. Approximately 626,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 754,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

GoldMining Stock Down 7.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$371.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

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GoldMining (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that GoldMining Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc is a mineral exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Colombia, Brazil, the United States, Canada, and other regions of the Americas. The principal projects are its La Mina Gold project and its Titiribi Gold-Copper project, located in Colombia, Whistler GoldCopper Project, located in Alaska, United States, Sao Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Para, northeastern Brazil, and Yellowknife Gold Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

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