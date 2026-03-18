Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Shares Up 3.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.52. 561,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 792,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

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Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 25.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $68,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: GANX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative and rare diseases. The company leverages its proprietary allosteric modulation platform, AlphaTarget, to discover and optimize small molecule modulators that bind to non-active sites on target proteins. By correcting protein folding and function, Gain aims to provide disease-modifying treatments with improved selectivity and reduced off-target effects.

Gain’s lead clinical candidate, GT-022, is being developed for Gaucher disease, a rare lysosomal storage disorder characterized by deficient enzyme activity.

Further Reading

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