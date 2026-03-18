Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.31. 89,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 33,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.4520.

Benchmark Metals Trading Down 5.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

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Benchmark Metals Company Profile

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Benchmark Metals Inc is a Canada-based junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metal projects in British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle. The company’s primary objective is the exploration, resource delineation and advancement of the Lawyers Gold-Silver Project, located near Stewart in northwestern British Columbia. Benchmark Metals is listed on the OTC Markets (OTCMKTS: BNCHF) for U.S. trading and on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BNCH.

The Lawyers Project covers approximately 45,000 hectares of prospective ground and has demonstrated significant gold and silver mineralization through successive drilling programs.

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