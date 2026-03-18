Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2026

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFLGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Heartflow’s conference call:

  • Q4 results and outlook showed strong momentum with $49.1 million in Q4 revenue (+40% YoY) and management initiating FY2026 revenue guidance of $218–$222 million (?24%–26% growth) and non?GAAP gross margin guidance of 80%–81% while raising the midterm margin target to 85%.
  • Commercial traction accelerated—HeartFlow added a record 340 new U.S. accounts in 2025 to reach 1,465 accounts, reported global cases +53% YoY, and expects plaque-enabled account growth toward ~1,000 by year-end 2026.
  • Plaque commercialization and evidence advanced materially—Category One CPT code effective Jan 1, 2026, payer coverage now covers ~75% of U.S. lives, and large clinical registries (DECIDE >22,000 patients) plus IVUS comparison data underpin adoption.
  • Product and AI initiatives aim to deepen adoption and margins—management pulled forward the PCI Navigator launch to April 2026 and unveiled HeartFlow Autonomous Processing, a phased AI automation plan intended to boost efficiency and support the higher margin target.
  • Key near?term risks remain—management expects plaque revenue to be back?half weighted at $15–$17 million in 2026, the company reported a GAAP net loss (including one?time warrant remeasurement) and guidance is forward?looking and subject to execution, adoption, and reimbursement uncertainties.

Heartflow Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTFL traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,215. Heartflow has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $41.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48.

Insider Activity at Heartflow

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 9,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $228,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,291 shares in the company, valued at $682,275. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C.M. Farquhar sold 12,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $290,886.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,450 shares in the company, valued at $13,175,657. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,117,674 shares of company stock valued at $59,052,646.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Heartflow during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heartflow during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Heartflow in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Heartflow in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Heartflow during the third quarter valued at about $252,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heartflow in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Heartflow in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Heartflow

Heartflow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

Further Reading

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