Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Heartflow’s conference call:

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Q4 results and outlook showed strong momentum with $49.1 million in Q4 revenue (+40% YoY) and management initiating FY2026 revenue guidance of $218–$222 million (?24%–26% growth) and non?GAAP gross margin guidance of 80%–81% while raising the midterm margin target to 85% .

in Q4 revenue (+40% YoY) and management initiating FY2026 revenue guidance of (?24%–26% growth) and non?GAAP gross margin guidance of while raising the midterm margin target to . Commercial traction accelerated—HeartFlow added a record 340 new U.S. accounts in 2025 to reach 1,465 accounts, reported global cases +53% YoY, and expects plaque-enabled account growth toward ~ 1,000 by year-end 2026.

new U.S. accounts in 2025 to reach accounts, reported global cases +53% YoY, and expects plaque-enabled account growth toward ~ by year-end 2026. Plaque commercialization and evidence advanced materially— Category One CPT code effective Jan 1, 2026, payer coverage now covers ~ 75% of U.S. lives, and large clinical registries (DECIDE > 22,000 patients) plus IVUS comparison data underpin adoption.

effective Jan 1, 2026, payer coverage now covers ~ of U.S. lives, and large clinical registries (DECIDE > patients) plus IVUS comparison data underpin adoption. Product and AI initiatives aim to deepen adoption and margins—management pulled forward the PCI Navigator launch to April 2026 and unveiled HeartFlow Autonomous Processing , a phased AI automation plan intended to boost efficiency and support the higher margin target.

launch to April 2026 and unveiled , a phased AI automation plan intended to boost efficiency and support the higher margin target. Key near?term risks remain—management expects plaque revenue to be back?half weighted at $15–$17 million in 2026, the company reported a GAAP net loss (including one?time warrant remeasurement) and guidance is forward?looking and subject to execution, adoption, and reimbursement uncertainties.

Heartflow Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTFL traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,215. Heartflow has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $41.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48.

Insider Activity at Heartflow

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 9,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $228,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,291 shares in the company, valued at $682,275. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C.M. Farquhar sold 12,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $290,886.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,450 shares in the company, valued at $13,175,657. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,117,674 shares of company stock valued at $59,052,646.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Heartflow during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heartflow during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Heartflow in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Heartflow in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Heartflow during the third quarter valued at about $252,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heartflow in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Heartflow in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Heartflow

Heartflow Company Profile

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HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

Further Reading

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