Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Director George Brochick Sells 5,000 Shares

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) Director George Brochick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $182,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,810.44. This trade represents a 15.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,140. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.31.

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Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $220.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTI shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

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Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

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