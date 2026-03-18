Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.3750 and last traded at $27.3750. Approximately 750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40.

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Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

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Skanska AB (publ) is a leading global project development and construction group headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Founded in 1887, the company offers a wide range of services spanning project financing, planning, design, and construction. Skanska’s operations are organized into distinct business streams that work together to deliver integrated solutions for both public and private sector clients.

In its construction segment, Skanska delivers civil engineering and building projects, including health care facilities, schools, commercial offices, residential buildings, and transportation infrastructure.

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