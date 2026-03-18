Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Stock Price Down 11.5% – Should You Sell?

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Roots Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

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About Roots

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Roots Corporation is a Canadian apparel and lifestyle brand known for its premium casual wear, leather goods and accessories. Founded in 1973 by Michael Budman and Don Green, the company built its reputation on high-quality craftsmanship and understated design. Over time, Roots has expanded its product offerings to include clothing for men, women and youth, as well as footwear, leather handbags, travel bags and small leather accessories such as wallets and belts.

Operating a vertically integrated model, Roots oversees design, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution to maintain control over quality and costs.

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