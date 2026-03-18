Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Intellinetics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.22.

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Intellinetics Company Profile

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Intellinetics, Inc is a Houston, Texas–based provider of enterprise content management (ECM) and document workflow solutions. The company’s flagship software platform, DocSafe, offers secure document capture, indexing, storage and retrieval capabilities, enabling organizations to automate paper-intensive processes and improve information governance. Intellinetics’ product suite supports on-premise, cloud and hybrid deployments and integrates with multifunction printers, email systems and business applications to streamline data entry and document distribution.

Serving a diverse customer base that includes government agencies, healthcare providers, legal firms and commercial enterprises, Intellinetics focuses on industries with stringent compliance and record-keeping requirements.

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