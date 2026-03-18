Prudential Public H2 Earnings Call Highlights

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) executives highlighted “high-quality double-digit growth” and an accelerated capital return plan during the company’s 2025 full-year results Q&A webcast, pointing to continued momentum into 2026 while acknowledging that agency performance lagged bancassurance during the year.

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Leadership changes and 2025 performance overview

CEO Anil Wadhwani opened the call by thanking retiring Chair Shriti Vadera and welcoming Sir Douglas Flint as incoming Chair, set to assume the role at the conclusion of the AGM.

Wadhwani said the group delivered double-digit growth across key metrics in line with guidance. He stated that both new business profit (NBP) and adjusted operating profit after tax per share grew 12% in 2025, while gross operating free surplus generation (OFSG) and dividend per share increased 15%. He also said the company delivered double-digit NBP growth in every quarter of 2025.

Strategically, management pointed to two notable actions completed during the year: the IPO of its Indian asset management company and an increased holding in its Malaysian conventional business to 70%.

Wadhwani also said Prudential expects to return over $7 billion of capital to shareholders between 2024 and 2027, framing this as part of disciplined capital management and a focus on shareholder value.

Capital position, shareholder returns, and guidance

CFO Ben Bulmer said Prudential’s 2025 return on embedded value rose to 15%, supported by higher NBP, growth in in-force and asset management results, flat central costs, and benefits from strategic and capital actions. He added the company expects further improvement toward 2027, driven by NBP growth, a return to positive operating variances, and continued disciplined capital management.

Bulmer said the group reached an “inflection point” in its capital generation trajectory, with gross OFSG up 15% year-over-year and net OFSG up 22%. He described the capital position as “highly robust,” noting a free surplus ratio of 221% at year-end, or 204% excluding IPO net proceeds. He said this was broadly consistent with the 175%–200% normal operating range the group has set out. Bulmer also noted that S&P upgraded Prudential’s financial strength rating to AA.

On capital allocation, Bulmer reiterated guidance of greater than 10% dividend per share growth each year from 2025 to 2027, noting the 2025 dividend per share increased 15%. He said shareholders will also benefit from additional capital returns above the ordinary dividend, starting with $500 million “this year” and a further return of $600 million expected in 2027. He added the framework is intended to be enduring, with an intention for additional capital returns in 2028 and beyond, and that capital above the 175%–200% operating range will be assessed regularly and, if deemed excess, returned to shareholders.

Bulmer said Prudential plans to return all $1.4 billion of net IPO proceeds to shareholders, split half this year and half next year. He also noted a $1.2 billion buyback launched in January to be completed by the end of 2026, and said the company expects to return a further $1.3 billion in 2027.

For 2026, Bulmer said Prudential is again guiding to double-digit growth across key financial KPIs and remains “very confident” in achieving its 2027 objectives.

Channel mix: bancassurance strength, agency transformation focus

Management repeatedly emphasized the multi-market, multi-channel model, but acknowledged performance varied by channel. Wadhwani said bancassurance delivered an “outstanding year,” with NBP crossing the $1 billion mark and reaching around 95% of the lower end of its 2027 NBP objective.

On agency, Wadhwani said the company was “not as pleased” with agency growth as with bancassurance and called agency transformation the company’s “number one priority.” In response to analyst questions, he said agency is currently “roughly about close to 2/3 of the objective” set for 2027.

Wadhwani said productivity, measured as NBP per active agent, improved 15%, but active agent numbers declined 11%, driven largely by recruitment dynamics in Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia. He said Prudential intends to push both productivity and active agent growth levers to deliver its 2027 agency outcome, though he did not provide a specific updated target range for active agents.

Head of agency Naveen Tahilyani highlighted a professional recruitment scheme, PRUVenture, as a key lever. He said PRUVenture accounted for about a quarter of incoming recruits in Malaysia during the year, and that retention and productivity were “significantly higher” than other schemes, including productivity “six times” that of non-PRUVenture recruits. In Hong Kong, Tahilyani said PRUVenture recruits increased 43% year-over-year, with 40% of the incoming class coming through PRUVenture.

On technology, Tahilyani said Prudential’s proprietary PRUForce platform is rolled out across all markets and that, in his assessment, the company is “right up there with the best in the market.” He said Prudential is injecting AI into two “value loops”—customer engagement and agent/leader productivity—and cited PRUAction, an AI-enabled performance management system pioneered in Singapore, which he said improved productivity by about 15% and is being rolled out more broadly.

Tahilyani also addressed agency compensation, describing a structured initiative piloted in several markets and aligned to improving top-tier productivity and enhancing quality recruitment. He said the approach was pre-tested with agents and leaders and has been well received where implemented.

Market commentary: China and Hong Kong in focus

Questions from analysts centered on China and Hong Kong performance and sustainability.

Wadhwani said Prudential delivered 27% NBP growth in Mainland China and highlighted strong second-half momentum in both bancassurance and agency. He also pointed to a shift in product mix, stating the participating (“par”) mix reached 40% compared with close to 15% in the prior year, which he characterized as consistent with a focus on quality growth and risk discipline. While he did not provide market-specific guidance, he said China is expected to “play a key part” in delivering double-digit growth in 2026.

China executive Angel Ng described initiatives with bank partners, including a “preferred branch model” launched with CITIC Bank starting with 50 branches that provides dedicated insurance specialists to support relationship managers. She said the company aims to increase the model from 50 to 100 branches in 2026. Ng also said Prudential plans to diversify bancassurance partnerships by focusing on the top 10 partners and is working with bank partners to capture opportunities from deposit maturities, including deeper collaboration with private bank segments to engage high-net-worth customers and increase average ticket size.

In Hong Kong, Wadhwani said the company grew both the mainland Chinese visitor segment and domestic segment and that both bancassurance and agency grew. He said Hong Kong’s second half was affected by regulatory changes aimed at the broker channel, including a referral fee cap, commission spreading, and illustration gap changes. He emphasized a focus on quality and cash generation, noting that 95% of Prudential’s Hong Kong business was in tenures greater than five years versus an industry average of approximately 40%, and that renewal premium growth in Hong Kong was 15% year-over-year. He also said active agent growth in Hong Kong was 12% in 2025, with more than 5,000 new recruits.

When asked about Hong Kong market share, Wadhwani said Prudential’s priority is “market share of new business profit and market share of profitable growth” rather than sales market share, but added the company does want to grow market share within the parameters of quality growth.

Margins, variances, solvency, and cost investments

Bulmer said NBP margin expanded 2 percentage points to 42% in 2025 and identified several levers for medium-term improvement: increased health and protection mix, accelerating agency growth, operating leverage from scale, and repricing propositions. He added that in China, margins declined three points year-over-year in 2025 and he expects a further reduction in 2026 as the company drives a higher proportion of participating business, while still seeing opportunity to improve overall group margins.

On operating variances, Bulmer said underlying variances have “materially improved” and that excluding capability investments they are “fairly close to being neutral.” He said the company intends to largely complete its capability investment program in 2026 with $300 million to $350 million of investment, and that he is confident of returning to positive variances by 2027. He later added investors should have “north of $200 million” in mind for variances in 2027 and cited factors such as incubating smaller businesses, renewal premium compounding, and structural cost actions including automation, digitization, technology convergence, and centers of scale and excellence.

Addressing remittances, Bulmer reiterated guidance of a 70% remittance ratio for LBU net surplus generation and said he brought up additional surplus from Hong Kong during the year, adding that he will not leave excess capital in businesses. He said this had a temporal impact on net investment return in the IFRS result, alongside the effects of China de-risking, and noted that central net investment returns were lower due to the completion of a $2 billion stock buyback.

On China solvency, Bulmer said that pro forma for a recent perpetual debt issuance, the business was operating at 3x and 2.3x regulatory minimum levels, with core solvency at 150% and comprehensive at around 234%. He also said the business will recapture some existing sub-debt and replace it with perpetual debt later in the first half of the year, providing additional solvency uplift.

Bulmer also addressed required capital growth, attributing an increase to non-operating effects tied to strong equity market performance in markets where local regulatory frameworks use economic capital models with countercyclical equity risk adjustments. Looking forward, he guided to low double-digit required capital growth rates, suggesting 12%–13%.

About Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London?headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long?term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third?party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast?growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

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