Insider Selling: Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 2,263 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,263 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $354,363.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,335,550.10. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $155.99. 1,516,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.47 and a 200 day moving average of $244.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.56 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of -371.40 and a beta of 1.07.

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Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 8.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.13.

View Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

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Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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