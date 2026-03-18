325 Capital Llc Sells 58,797 Shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) insider 325 Capital Llc sold 58,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $3,283,812.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,060,246 shares in the company, valued at $59,214,739.10. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

325 Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, 325 Capital Llc sold 63,500 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $3,518,535.00.

On Monday, March 16th, 325 Capital Llc sold 61,962 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,435,792.90.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 550,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. American Public Education had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.86%.The firm had revenue of $158.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. American Public Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APEI. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on American Public Education from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on American Public Education from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on American Public Education from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in American Public Education by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its position in American Public Education by 7.2% during the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in American Public Education by 40.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in American Public Education by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Public Education this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target lift: DA Davidson raised its price target to $58 and maintained a Buy stance, reinforcing upside after APEI’s recent results. DA Davidson Price Target Raise

Analyst upgrade/price-target lift: DA Davidson raised its price target to $58 and maintained a Buy stance, reinforcing upside after APEI’s recent results. Positive Sentiment: Broader analyst support: Several outlets/researchers have published higher targets recently, adding momentum to the bullish narrative around the company’s recovery and growth prospects. Price Target $56 Price Target $57

Broader analyst support: Several outlets/researchers have published higher targets recently, adding momentum to the bullish narrative around the company’s recovery and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Earnings and outlook support: APEI reported a Q4 EPS beat and revenue above expectations and provided Q1 guidance (0.580–0.640 EPS), which underpins the recent analyst upgrades and constructive coverage. Zacks Coverage

Earnings and outlook support: APEI reported a Q4 EPS beat and revenue above expectations and provided Q1 guidance (0.580–0.640 EPS), which underpins the recent analyst upgrades and constructive coverage. Positive Sentiment: Positive media coverage: Recent articles praising APEI’s “stellar Q4” and diversified program mix reinforce the view that earnings momentum may be sustainable. Q4 Performance Article

Positive media coverage: Recent articles praising APEI’s “stellar Q4” and diversified program mix reinforce the view that earnings momentum may be sustainable. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears anomalous: recent short-interest releases show zero-share totals and NaN changes (days-to-cover = 0.0), suggesting a reporting/data issue rather than a real shift in bearish positioning.

Short-interest data appears anomalous: recent short-interest releases show zero-share totals and NaN changes (days-to-cover = 0.0), suggesting a reporting/data issue rather than a real shift in bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Three insiders sold on March 16 — SVP Tanya Joy Axenson sold 20,000 shares (~$55.68 avg), Nuno S. Fernandes sold 6,500 shares (~$53.87 avg), and SVP Thomas Beckett sold 2,000 shares (~$57.70 avg). These sizeable disposals (Axenson’s sale reduced her stake by ~28.6%) can create short-term selling pressure or raise questions about timing, though insiders often sell for personal reasons. Axenson Form 4 Fernandes Form 4 Beckett Form 4

American Public Education Company Profile

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American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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