BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 23,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 58,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

BeWhere Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a market cap of C$74.11 million, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.13.

BeWhere Company Profile

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BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software. It offers Mobile IoT (M-IoT) application that tracks, monitors, and manages mobile and fixed assets in different environmental conditions.

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