Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Sells $255,594.60 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $255,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 503,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,222.36. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $251,210.80.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Julie Rubinstein sold 141,583 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $1,881,638.07.

On Friday, March 13th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $247,017.60.

On Monday, March 9th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $457,617.39.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,460 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $285,672.80.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $484,845.47.

On Thursday, March 5th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $495,056.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.8%

ADPT traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,436. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

View Our Latest Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,468,000 after buying an additional 2,216,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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