Ben Taylor Sells 7,956 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Ben Taylor sold 7,956 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $26,970.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,180,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,278.02. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 14,353,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,579,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 863.37%.The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 671.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,040,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $7,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,545,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,702,000 after purchasing an additional 556,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,780,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,975 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 750,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 394,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RXRX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

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About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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