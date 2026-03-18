Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) CEO Seth Lederman Acquires 15,000 Shares

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) CEO Seth Lederman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $223,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $223,364.89. This represents a 1,500,000.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TNXP traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 326,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,729. The company has a market cap of $190.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.88. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60.

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Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($3.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.16) by ($0.82). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.15% and a negative net margin of 946.22%.The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -1762.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Tonix Pharmaceuticals this week:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNXP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tonix Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for central nervous system disorders, immunology and rare diseases. The company’s pipeline includes small-molecule and biologic product candidates designed to address conditions such as fibromyalgia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other chronic pain syndromes, as well as vaccines for potential viral and biothreat agents.

Among Tonix’s lead programs is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual formulation of cyclobenzaprine being evaluated for the treatment of fibromyalgia and PTSD.

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